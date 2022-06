8 Women Share What It’s Really Like Living Alone

But for those unicorns who manage to make it work, we can only lament our envy. While the built-in social element of shared living can help us feel supported and less lonely, living solo comes with a unique sense of freedom. Because no matter how much of a social butterfly you are, we can all appreciate the holiness that comes with alone time . No pressure, no strange vibes to navigate, just us, free to embrace our messes. Dirty dishes that you want to get done later? You can just leave them in the sink without any glares. Not having to worry about waking anyone up, cleaning up after others, being able to rearrange furniture at your own whim, and, of course, taking your sweet time in the bathroom without getting an earful from alarm-snoozing housemates