8 Women Share What It’s Really Like Living Alone

Of all the dreams we’ve been sold through film and television depictions of adulthood, living alone in a great, Big City apartment has to be the most flawed. From Carrie Bradshaw’s massive studio on a freelancer’s salary to Holly Golightly’s Brownstone abode, the misconception that a place of our own was simply part of growing up, a right of passage that we were entitled to, was quickly shattered when we reached adulthood. With the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Australia costing between $400-550 minimum, it’s not quite as realistic as it seemed when we were younger.
But for those unicorns who manage to make it work, we can only lament our envy. While the built-in social element of shared living can help us feel supported and less lonely, living solo comes with a unique sense of freedom. Because no matter how much of a social butterfly you are, we can all appreciate the holiness that comes with alone time. No pressure, no strange vibes to navigate, just us, free to embrace our messes. Dirty dishes that you want to get done later? You can just leave them in the sink without any glares. Not having to worry about waking anyone up, cleaning up after others, being able to rearrange furniture at your own whim, and, of course, taking your sweet time in the bathroom without getting an earful from alarm-snoozing housemates.
But on the flip side, it can be a lot of missed package-collecting, unhealthy amounts of rewatching shows you’ve seen a million times because no one’s around to stop you, and, of course, a little (or a lot of) loneliness. So as much as we could get used to the freedom, there's a lot to consider when tossing up if the experience is worth it. To get an idea of what it's really like, we asked eight women to share their real feelings about living alone.
Scroll on for their honest opinions.