I’d Always Dreamt Of Solo Travel — But I Didn’t Realise It’d Be Different As A Young Woman Of Colour

A limited budget and a fear of getting into trouble — and having no one close by who would know to come find me if I didn't show up at night — also kept me from confidently exploring new places. Not having the reassurance that older, white or male travellers often do, I found myself feeling wary, looking over my shoulder constantly, and saying ‘no’ to a lot of fun things. And the few times I did relax and let my guard down, I ended up in some pretty scary places. I recall running away from a club in Peru in the middle of the night, trying to get away from an expat who'd taken my desire for companionship and conversation in English the wrong way, and wasn't very interested in taking no for an answer.