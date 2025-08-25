Your Horoscope This Week: August 24 To 30
Cosmic beings, how are you feeling now that the Virgo New Moon has reset the playing field? This wasn’t your average new moon… it arrived last weekend and opened a portal that feels more like the start of a movie than just another lunar phase. Think of yourself as the main character who knows a major plot twist is coming, and the decisions you make now are the ones that carry you to that big cinematic climax. This week is about planting seeds that grow into sustainable habits, not temporary fixes. Virgo energy doesn’t reward shortcuts; it celebrates step-by-step progress, rituals of self-care, and the kind of discipline that makes you proud of yourself six months from now.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
On the 26th, Venus struts into Leo, and the timing couldn’t be better. Mercury retrograde in Leo threw many of us through the ego wringer earlier this year, but with the retro-shade ending the very same day Venus enters the sign of the lion, it’s a moment of cosmic applause. We’re being asked to celebrate how much we’ve grown since Venus’s retrograde in Leo back in 2023. Expect bold fashion choices, louder laughs, and more dramatic entrances — but remember, Venus in Leo isn’t about wearing a mask to impress others. It’s about showing up as your authentic self, glowing from the inside out. Romantically, this energy makes us magnetic, but it also tests whether we’re falling for someone’s shine or their substance. Keep it real.
Midweek, on the 28th, Uranus in Gemini sextiles Neptune in Aries, creating a dreamy, electric current that can feel both inspiring and a little destabilising. It’s the kind of aspect that sparks creative ideas, sudden downloads, and spiritual breakthroughs, but it also has the potential to make us impulsive. If you’re tempted to take a leap of faith, pause to ground yourself before you jump. This cosmic combo is best used when you let your imagination run wild, while also keeping one foot firmly on the ground.
The week ends with the moon in Sagittarius, lighting up our inner explorer. After the intensity of the Virgo New Moon and the deep-dive vibes of the Scorpio Moon earlier in the week, this fiery lunar shift invites us to shake things oﬀ. It’s giving “bohemian star of your own life” energy — whether that means dancing with your friends, booking a trip, or simply stepping out of your comfort zone in a small but meaningful way. As August winds down, remember: joy is also part of your healing, and laughter is a form of manifestation too.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, Virgo Season just entered your wellness chat, and honestly, it’s asking you to pause and check in with yourself. The Virgo New Moon last week was a reminder that you can’t be the superhero of every marathon without tending to the small, daily rituals that keep you grounded. This first full week of Virgo Season feels a little like running straight off a finish line and realising what you need most isn’t another race, but a glass of water, a nap, and some mindful breathwork. Your fiery energy loves to sprint, but Virgo’s step-by-step vibe is teaching you to honour pacing. Think of it as tuning your body and spirit so the goals you’ve been dreaming up actually have stamina behind them. Don’t beat yourself up for slowing down… this is where the real growth happens.
Then Venus enters Leo on the 26th, and suddenly your love life and creative spark get a glow up. After weeks of Cancerian cosiness in your emotional world, Venus in a fellow fire sign is like your inner child grabbing the mic at karaoke and belting their heart out. Romance feels fun again, not heavy, and you might notice crushes (new or old) reaching out with playful banter. Creatively, this energy is magnetic — the more you lean into joy and spontaneity, the more opportunities and even financial wins flow your way. You’re meant to play, Aries. Don’t overthink it. This transit reminds you that fun can be your most attractive asset.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, Virgo Season is here to remind you that your inner child deserves the spotlight. The Virgo New Moon activated your creativity zone last week, and now the first full week of the season is asking: are you listening to your inner joy, or are you silencing it with overthinking? This isn’t about perfection. It’s about play. If you’ve been feeling pressure to be the “responsible one” in your relationships or friend group, Virgo energy is nudging you to take some weight oﬀ your shoulders. Channel your time into something that lights you up, whether it’s painting, planning a date night, or journaling your wildest daydreams. The magic is in presence, not performance.
On the 26th, Venus enters Leo and shifts the focus toward your home base — the space where you recharge and find your sense of safety. Venus here encourages you to bring beauty and warmth into your living environment, maybe with a redecoration project, or by spending intentional time with family. It’s also about emotional roots: who do you feel most at home with, and how can you cultivate that intimacy? Since Venus rules your sign, you’ll feel this one deeply: grounding yourself in love, laughter, and comfort becomes your secret superpower. Don’t underestimate the wealth of joy that can grow when your home life feels supported.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, the first full week of Virgo Season is handing you the cosmic equivalent of a spring-cleaning checklist. The Virgo New Moon illuminated your home and roots last week, and now you’re being guided to take those intentions seriously. If there are closets to clear, contracts to review, or family dynamics that need soothing, this is the week to focus. Virgo energy loves the details, so don’t get lost in the big picture — instead, tackle one corner, one conversation, one task at a time. The peace you create in your external environment will ripple inward and stabilise your often-busy mind.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Then Venus enters Leo on the 26th, and suddenly your words sparkle. Venus in your communication zone is like putting glitter on your thoughts: your texts, conversations, and even social media posts feel magnetic. This is the energy that can attract collaborations, flirtations, and fun little synchronicities that leave you smiling. If Virgo Season has you buried in housework or family obligations, Venus in Leo brings levity, reminding you that laughter is medicine, too. Just be mindful not to over-promise or exaggerate in the excitement of it all. Your gift right now is that your authentic voice is irresistible, so use it to share your truth and watch the connections flow.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, Virgo Season is pulling your attention toward your communication style. After the Virgo New Moon last week, you might notice yourself craving more precision in how you express your needs and set boundaries. This first full week of the season is perfect for sorting through your inbox, journaling through any lingering emotions, or finally having that clarifying conversation you’ve been putting oﬀ. Virgo energy wants you to be intentional: don’t just talk to fill the silence, but speak to actually be heard. You’ll feel more empowered by keeping it clear, honest, and concise, even if your natural Cancerian instinct is to swim through feelings first.
On the 26th, Venus glides into Leo, spotlighting your financial world and your sense of self-worth. This is a shift from Venus’s recent stint in your sign, which may have made your relationships feel cosy but also heavy. Now the vibe is more confident, bold, and fun. You’re being asked to value yourself enough to ask for what you deserve — whether that’s in your career, in love, or even in small daily interactions. Venus in Leo amplifies your magnetism when you own your worth. Don’t shy away from bold moves like negotiating a raise, investing in a passion project, or splurging on something that makes you feel radiant. Remember: the universe mirrors how you treat yourself. Set the bar high.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, the Virgo New Moon last week reminded you that financial health and self-worth are connected, and this first full week of Virgo Season is the moment to take action on those revelations. It’s not about panicking over budgets or going into scarcity mode… it’s about clarity. Where is your money going? Where do you want it to go instead? Virgo energy loves a spreadsheet or a step-by-step system, so if you’ve been winging it, this is your chance to ground yourself with practical moves. The more you honour your values and align your resources with them, the more secure you’ll feel.
Then on the 26th, Venus enters your sign, and it’s basically Leo Season round two — yes, even though the sun has already shifted into Virgo. Venus in Leo is your cosmic encore. Expect compliments, opportunities to shine, and maybe even some bold romantic gestures. Your magnetism is off the charts for the next four weeks, and the universe is urging you not to dim it. That said, the lesson here is authenticity: are you shining because it’s true to your soul, or because you think people expect it of you? Choose the former, and the glow is unstoppable. This Venus transit wants you to love yourself out loud, unapologetically.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, welcome to your solar season! The New Moon in your sign last week was like a cosmic reset button, and this first full week of Virgo Season is your chance to lock in those intentions. You might feel pulled to create fresh routines, update your wardrobe, or prioritise self-care in ways that remind you that you are the main character. Don’t let perfectionism trip you up. This isn’t about “fixing” yourself; it’s about honouring the wholeness you already are while refining the areas of your life that crave more order. Think of it like curating your own energy. Small shifts now create big transformations later.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Then on the 26th, Venus enters Leo, retreating into the shadows of your solitude and behind-the-scenes world. At first, this might feel like a contradiction: you’re glowing in Virgo Season, but Venus is nudging you to do some plotting in private. The truth is, both are essential. Your glow up is real, but not everything needs to be broadcast. Venus in Leo helps you cultivate mystery, making your presence even more magnetic. People may sense you’re up to something exciting without knowing what it is — and that’s exactly the point. This transit encourages you to recharge, strategise, and invest in your dreams quietly, so that when eclipse season hits, you’re ready to step forward with power.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, Virgo Season has you in a quiet but powerful space. The recent Virgo New Moon on the 23rd opened a chapter of closure, rest, and release, and now this first full week of Virgo Season is asking you to be intentional about what you’re letting go. This isn’t the time to juggle a million projects or overextend yourself socially. Instead, think of it as a spiritual reset: journaling, therapy sessions, or even a night of pure solitude will feel nourishing. Virgo energy is methodical, so you’re being nudged to address the habits that drain you versus the ones that truly heal you. Treat this as a detox week — not just physically, but emotionally and energetically.
When Venus enters Leo on the 26th, though, things take a brighter turn. Venus in your friendship zone helps you clarify who your ride-or-dies are and which connections no longer align. Expect invitations, new circles of people, or collaborations that remind you of the power of community. Your social life could feel magnetic again, and opportunities to shine through partnerships or group projects may appear. Just be mindful of giving your energy only to those who truly uplift you. This is your reminder that not all that glitters is gold… but when it is, you’ll know.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, Virgo Season just lit up your social sector, and this first full week after the New Moon is asking you to take a closer look at who’s really in your corner. You may find yourself craving more intentionality in your friendships — less drama, more depth. Virgo energy wants you to set boundaries where needed and refine your community so it actually reflects the person you’re becoming. Maybe you’ve been giving too much of yourself to others who can’t reciprocate, or maybe you’ve been closed oﬀ to new connections. This is the week to strike a balance: give, but don’t deplete yourself.
Then on the 26th, Venus enters Leo and activates your career world, and suddenly you’re shining in the spotlight whether you planned to or not. Venus here amplifies your charm and reputation, so expect recognition from peers, bosses, or even random admirers. The vibe is magnetic: people want to work with you, date you, or support your projects. The lesson, however, is to lead with authenticity rather than ego. If you’re in alignment with your truth, Venus in Leo could open doors that feel like destiny. You’ve been transforming all year, Scorpio, and this is one of those weeks where others finally start to see it.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, Virgo Season is beaming its pragmatic spotlight into your career world. The Virgo New Moon on the 23rd planted seeds for what’s next professionally, and this first full week is about showing the universe you’re serious. That doesn’t mean burning out or micromanaging every detail. Instead, start small: outline realistic steps that move your career forward, organise your priorities, and be mindful of not overpromising. Virgo energy reminds you that even the most visionary dreams need structure to take flight. This week is your cosmic invitation to blend discipline with your innate optimism — and yes, you’re capable of both.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
On the 26th, Venus moves into Leo and breathes fire into your expansion zone. Suddenly, life feels bigger again. You’re dreaming of travel, higher education, or even diving into spiritual practices that inspire you. After Venus in Cancer had you focusing inward and on intimacy, this transit helps you connect outward — to other cultures, people, and philosophies. Romance could take on a long-distance flavour, or you may meet someone who challenges and excites your worldview. The message here is clear: love and creativity thrive when you give yourself permission to explore.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, Virgo Season has you in a philosophical mood. The recent New Moon on the 23rd nudged you to reflect on the bigger picture: What do you believe in? Where do you want to grow? This first full week of the season asks you to apply that reflection in practical ways. Maybe it’s researching programs to further your education, maybe it’s planning a trip, or maybe it’s simply committing to daily practices that stretch your perspective. Virgo energy loves the details, so even if your dreams feel huge, start with one step at a time. This is your reminder that growth is sustainable when you build it brick by brick.
Venus enters Leo on the 26th, turning your focus toward intimacy, transformation, and shared resources. After weeks of Venus in Cancer highlighting relationships, now the vibe gets deeper and more magnetic. This transit can bring financial opportunities such as inheritances, collaborations, or joint investments. It can also intensify your love life, amplifying passion but also bringing to light what’s not balanced. The key for you is vulnerability: opening up to others in a way that feels brave rather than guarded. Venus in Leo asks you to trust that being seen in your fullness — shadows included — is what creates true connection.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, Virgo Season has turned your attention inward, particularly toward intimacy and the ways you share yourself with others. The Virgo New Moon on the 23rd may have stirred up questions around trust, boundaries, and vulnerability. This first full week of Virgo Season is your chance to clarify what feels safe and sustainable in your closest connections. Are you giving too much? Are you holding back? Virgo energy wants balance, so think about the habits that strengthen your bonds versus the ones that weaken them. Healing doesn’t have to happen overnight, but acknowledging where you stand is the first step.
Venus enters Leo on the 26th, and your relationship sector lights up like a firework. This could feel like a breath of fresh air after weeks of Venus in Cancer asking you to focus on the daily grind. Now, romance, partnerships, and collaborations come alive with more fun and passion. Single Aquarians may find themselves attracting bold admirers, while partnered ones may feel a renewed spark. The key is to enjoy the warmth without falling into power struggles — Leo energy is fiery and magnetic, but it can also inflate egos. Keep it playful, and you’ll thrive.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, Virgo Season is highlighting your relationships, and the Virgo New Moon on the 23rd gave you a chance to set intentions around partnerships of all kinds. This first full week is about showing up with clarity: if you’ve been avoiding conversations or waiting for others to read your mind, it’s time to be direct. Virgo energy may feel uncomfortably structured compared to your flowy vibe, but it’s teaching you that boundaries and honesty are forms of love, too. Think of it as tuning your relationships so they actually work in harmony rather than chaos.
On the 26th, Venus enters Leo and brings blessings to your work and wellness world. This is about loving yourself through your routines: finding joy in movement, choosing food that nourishes, or even adding beauty to your workspace. Venus here helps you realise that pleasure and productivity don’t have to be separate. In fact, when you make your day-to-day life feel beautiful, the rest of your world feels more aligned. Don’t underestimate the glow-up that comes from simply treating yourself with consistency and care.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT