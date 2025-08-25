Your Horoscope This Week: August 24 To 30

Then on the 26th, Venus enters your sign, and it’s basically Leo Season round two — yes, even though the sun has already shifted into Virgo. Venus in Leo is your cosmic encore. Expect compliments, opportunities to shine, and maybe even some bold romantic gestures. Your magnetism is off the charts for the next four weeks, and the universe is urging you not to dim it. That said, the lesson here is authenticity: are you shining because it’s true to your soul, or because you think people expect it of you? Choose the former, and the glow is unstoppable. This Venus transit wants you to love yourself out loud, unapologetically.