

Mona, 33, tells me she hated doing things alone. “I always thought it made me look like I had no friends because that's how we view social situations. For example, you must go with someone when going out to eat. I always thought that everyone was looking at me like, aww what a loser no one to eat with,” she messages over Instagram. Eventually, Mona realised that waiting always became a hindrance. “After everyone [kept] letting me down or saying yes to plans and cancelling at the last minute causing me to miss out, I started doing things alone. I started small by going to Nandos or getting sushi, but then it graduated to cinemas. I told myself well, if no one wants to go and do these things, what’s stopping you from going?” This is a story I constantly hear from people; repeated disappointments are an awakening to get up and just go.