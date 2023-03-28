As much as it’s about our choices, hooks writes, love isn’t necessarily something that we can predict or influence the outcome of. Love has no guarantee. There's always a risk in loving someone, in truly loving them. All we can do is try our best, show up with full hearts and open hands, and hope that what we’ve found is real. Still, so many of us are so hung up on trying to force an outcome in our love lives. In my own relationship, I saw myself trying so hard to sway our trajectory in a certain direction and getting frustrated when things didn’t immediately go exactly my way. I had a very specific image in my head about what love would look like for me, and it hurt when real life didn’t play out the way I’d hoped. Some of our worst fights stemmed from those differences in expectations.