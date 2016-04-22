But last night, we met a darker Jake, one who's distant from the sensitive, brooding Navy man we've grown so attached to over time. This Jake faced 10 years in prison for repeated fights and insubordination in the Navy — at one point, he apparently broke someone's jaw. We understand why Jake joined B613, and it's dark — Rowan convinced Jake that killing his biological father would make up for the years of abuse he put Jake's sister and mother through. We've seen Rowan refer to Jake as his "son" in the past, but last night, we see that Jake actually considers Rowan a stand-in father, which makes us wonder about why, exactly, he's so drawn to Olivia in the first place.



It's not just Jake who's at blame here, though. Olivia's behavior last night suggests that she might not ever be ready to commit to either Fitz or to Jake. Yes, ostensibly, she told Jake that she didn't love him because Rowan had threatened to kill him. But that's also a cop out for hiding her own feelings — Jake and Olivia successfully sent Rowan to prison, and she's brought Jake back to life after Rowan's first attempt to kill him. Olivia is using her father as an excuse not to address whatever concerns she has about actually being with Jake. (Even though they were once so happy living together on that beach, away from Washington life.)



Jake and Olivia genuinely care about each other (and have a pretty spectacular sex life together, too). But both of them are still battling their own egos and backgrounds. And they'll always have the awkward Rowan factor hanging above their relationship.



Of course, there's also the fact that Jake married another woman last night. But considering the fact that Fitz was married for almost all of this show's existence, that's probably not going to stop Olivia and Jake from being together. Either way, yesterday's episode was a turning point for Jake-Olivia fans. It's definitely not as simple as Olivia choosing between Jake and Fitz, but it's clear this love triangle isn't going away anytime soon.