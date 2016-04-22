She and Jake plan for him to leave Vanessa at the altar — a move so cold, even Olivia Pope couldn't make a political spin out of it. Jake would be free from Rowan's clutches, since the American public wouldn't vote for a ticket that included such a coldhearted man.



But, of course, Rowan knows what they're plotting, and the plan is short-lived. Olivia backs out after Rowan tells her he'll slit Jake's throat if the wedding doesn't happen — a casual father-daughter conversation — so she tells Jake that she can't run away with him after all.



This is where things get weird, though — Jake's known Rowan for 20 years, and he immediately recognizes that Olivia's backing out on the plan because her father got to her. But instead of telling Jake about Rowan's threats, she tells him, "This isn't him, this is me." Olivia urges Jake to marry Vanessa, the woman he's admitted he doesn't love. "You're not good enough for me," Olivia tells Jake. "You're weak. You need me too much." And then, to top it all off, she tells Jake that she's in love with Fitz (Tony Goldwyn).



Any good relationship is built on trust and honesty — and while Olivia may truly love Jake, she's not being open with him about her feelings, which isn't a great sign. It's clear there's still a lot of chemistry between them — arguably more than there ever was between her and Fitz — but it's not enough to sustain their relationship (or to stop Jake from marrying someone else).