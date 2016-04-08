She sits on the floor seeming powerless, until Fitz and Abby walk into the room. After a moment of vulnerability with Fitz, Liv returns to her normal self. This time Liv declared war — on anyone who dared to cross her, including Abby. Andrew's dead body is both collateral damage and proof she meant business. She walks out of the room to the car where Quinn and Huck are waiting for her with a change of clothes. Ladies and gentlemen, this wasn't some spur-of-the-moment loss of control. Liv went to The White House to kill Andrew. Her PTSD from the kidnapping was 100% a factor, but on some level, I think she always knew what would happen before she left the room. She knew that she'd come out with blood on her hands and her clothes. Naturally, afterwards she went to the place that feels most at home to her now — her father's house.