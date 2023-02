I Found My Post-Breakup Glow Up While Still In A Relationship

There is a truly magnificent moment that comes a few weeks, months or years after a breakup : you start really believing you’re going to be OK again. The fog of heartbreak lifts, the world becomes a little brighter, you clean up your room and discard the memories of love lost; you get dressed up and make plans and optimism returns. You’re ‘you’ again (the best you, single you…). I get over breakups relatively quickly by chasing this feeling. After my last relationship broke down, I started training for a half-marathon, launched a podcast, hosted dance classes, and did some of my best work as a journalist. I became an unrelenting doer, hyper-focused on myself and it was the pain and disappointment of the breakup that fueled me (“I’ll show him, I’ll show everyone…”). For me, life after a breakup means self-improving every day until I’m buffed, shiny and new again. I glow up.