Reclaiming Audre Lorde’s Radical Self-Care

That resistance must have a communal approach or the most vulnerable among us will be the ones who hurt the most. After the past year, when some of the biggest changes that came out of the “racial reckoning” were more opportunities for already advantaged Black people (most of this was hirings or promotions Black employees had BEEN deserving of but the wealth divide cannot be ignored), we can’t turn inward and only focus on a self-care that only benefits the individual. What’s radical about that? Self-care cannot be an “act of political warfare” if the only battle you’re waging is against your frown lines with $110 moisturizer. Community care is about using our power and bandwidth to support and provide for our communities when the systems we exist in don’t. We need to ask ourselves what we can do politically, socially and in our relationships to offset the harm our governments and institutions are already doing to our communities. If that seems like too big of a burden to bear, maybe it is, but that brings me back to the roots of self-care.