10 Black Canadian Women On Why Their Joy Is Radical

Even though I know all of this, as an adult, I’m not as good at joy. In the past few weeks of dealing with the pandemic, and fighting for Black lives , I’ve gone days chained to my laptop, forgetting to go outside and enjoy summer. Self-care should be a daily practice, but it’s more like a weekly maybe. I know that daring to be happy in a world that barely believes your life matters is part of the resistance. So, I’ve decided to approach joy like I do work. I will make time for it. I will prioritize boxing to “Eye Of The Tiger” because that brings me the most joy. I will dust off my yoga mat or spend an hour in a bubble bath with an obnoxious amount of candles and a good book just because I can. I will do things that make me smile big, like talking to Black women about their joy. Black joy can never be cancelled.