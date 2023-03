In 2022, I got into my first big girl relationship and fell in love for the very first time. I was (and still am at times) overwhelmed by the intense feelings that came with being in a committed relationship, but even more so by the level of work it takes to sustain it. For all of the romance content that I’ve consumed in my 30 years, no amount of Jane Austen, Nicholas Sparks, and Jasmine Guillory could have prepared me for how much active unlearning I had to do in order to not completely derail the special connection I was cultivating. Without knowing it, I had developed a complex about love: an intense scarcity mindset about what I felt I could receive in a relationship — or if I was even deserving of it. Because of that insecurity, I told myself that, if anything, being alone wasn’t all that bad, and if worse came to worst, I could always default back to solitude. This mindset may have protected me throughout my single years, helping me bounce back from even the most painful of letdowns and breakups, but in a relationship, it worked mostly to my detriment.