I Thought I Found “The One” — I Was Wrong

But little did Lewis know at the time, she actually had found someone great in her hometown of Warren, OH. It was there she first met and later reunited with Mea Hooks. The two had the same group of friends in high school, but never hung out one on one. After Lewis graduated, she came home to Warren on a snowy mid-winter break. On the way, her car slid into a ditch. “I ended up in front of her house and she let me stay there while some of my other brothers came to help us get out of the ditch,” Lewis recalls. “That’s how we reconnected.”