I Thought I Found “The One” — I Was Wrong

"I married my first husband because I was desperate for stability,” she says. "He was also someone I wasn't physically attracted to, but I told myself it was shallow of me to think that way.” They eventually got married, but about five years in and one daughter later, Leah Marie says she found herself restless and wanting out. "He wasn't my person,” she recalls. "When I left that marriage, I did exactly what you're not supposed to do: I hopped right into another relationship and brought my unhealed wounds and emotional baggage with me. I was a late bloomer when it came to realising my sexuality and wanted to explore the parts of me that had never seen the light of day. I dated (and lived with) a woman that I was very attracted to for about two years.”