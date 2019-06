Why Searching For A Soulmate Will Drive You Crazy

Finally, it’s helpful to realize that nearly everything about your partner will, at some point, enrage you beyond reason. They won’t change when you want them to. They’ll change when you don’t want them to. The more that you get to know them, the more the things that charmed you in the first place will become the things that make you want to set your own hair on fire just to get away from them for five minutes. You don’t solve this problem by choosing the right person — although for the love of mercy, please select carefully — you solve it by choosing what you will do when the blinkers come off and you realize that this may be the person who is going to be in your life for the rest of your life. “Love seems the swiftest, but it is the slowest of all growths,” wrote Mark Twain. “No man or woman really knows what perfect love is until they have been married a quarter of a century.”