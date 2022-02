Yes, Finding Love Really Is That Difficult

The question, then, is not just, "how we are supposed to look for love," but "how we are supposed to know when we have found it?" The answer doesn’t seem particularly mysterious when two people are already acquainted; over time, they get to know each other better and come to feel that they belong together. In such cases, love emerges, like a photograph, from exposure. But in other, stranger cases, it materializes more like the flash. Of all the enigmatic things about love (its origins, its purpose, its strange and dictatorial selection process), perhaps the most baffling one is this: sometimes, we seem to know right away that we have found it — even if it turns out to be nothing like what we were looking for, even if we weren’t really looking for it at all. This is the thing I try to explain to people who are still looking for a partner and despair of ever finding one : not having found love and finding love are wholly incommensurable conditions, yet you can cross from one to the other in a single day. I know, because, it happened to me.