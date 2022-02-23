Help! I Can’t Stop Dating People Who Are Unavailable

Another entry point to doing the work to heal your attachment wounds and adjust your attachment style is to think about your own identity and how it did not match the dominant culture around you growing up — or even still. Say you are a Black person in primarily white spaces and you didn’t get asked out much. Or, you got asked out a lot, but it was more due to fetishization. Maybe your close friends all had two-parent homes, and you didn't. Then, when a middle-school friend suddenly started bullying you, you told yourself that you were not likable because of something you already felt insecure about. For all you know, your friend just didn’t like that you got better grades; the reason they pushed you away may not be the reason you arrived at back then. But we build our stories of who we are and where we belong in the world around all these kinds of interactions.