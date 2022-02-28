From what I can glean in the details you’ve shared, it sounds like your husband’s decision not to work was not one that you entirely agreed with and that had long-lasting financial consequences. I might be going out on a limb here, but it also sounds like this decision was more in line with his interests and not yours. Divorce is no doubt financially straining, but staying married to someone who is constantly putting their interest first is also taxing emotionally. When it comes to considering postponing your divorce, please ask yourself: What is the true cost of this decision — both financially and emotionally — and whether its worth the price?