My COVID Rent Discount Is Ending. How Do I Avoid A 30% Increase?

I moved last year and got a good COVID discount on rent in a great apartment. It's truly a great place and I felt pretty lucky to score this deal. I knew that rent would probably go up this year and planned for it, but my landlord wants to hike it up by like 30%. This seems really extreme. They are claiming this is the market rate right now. Is there anything I can do? Are there caps to raising the rent per year? Can I negotiate and convince him that this is too high? What would be the best negotiating tactics? What are my options here if I would like to avoid moving again (especially when there's another bad wave going on...) but can't pay a 30% increase?