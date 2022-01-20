What Happens If You Can’t Repay Your Student Loans?

"When I finished grad school, my parents graciously — or so I thought — paid my loans with the intent that I would pay them back," she says. "I've been paying them ever since, and while the interest is lower, it feels impossible to get the payment down year to year. I've been paying this off since 2012. Owing your family money is impossibly difficult and puts an extra strain on our already tenuous relationship. I've asked my parents to decrease or stop the interest payment in a plea to get me out of this debt — which they have refused. I'm unfortunately going into a marriage with this debt and feel guilty that it will become our burden.