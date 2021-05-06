I’m Newly Single, A New Parent, & I Don’t Know How I’ll Afford It All. Help!

Especially in the last year, many have leaned on their parents and other family members for support — or have been the ones who offered it. But, I know this is not available or ideal for everyone. If it is an option for you, though, have an open and honest discussion with your family about if and how they might be able to help. Can they help pick up your child from daycare? Can they provide childcare themselves? Can they help run errands for you? Can you move in with them if you want to save money on housing? These are all questions to consider, and though they may be hard to discuss, they will undoubtedly lead to a clearer idea for you of what is and isn’t possible when it comes to family support. If this is not an option for you, though, are you part of a community or a chosen family you can lean on? Communicate with them, and see what’s available. You might be pleasantly surprised.