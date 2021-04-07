The F.I.R.E. movement, which stands for "financial independence/retire early," has gained a lot of disciples in recent years, but it also has its detractors. Some people love the idea in theory, but don't think it's feasible for them in practice. Others wonder what you do with the rest of your life if you retire in your 30s. But many of those who are on the F.I.R.E. path are quick to point out that early retirement isn't necessarily about never working again. Instead, it's about having more control over the work you choose to do. Ultimately, the question isn't simply whether it's realistic for the average person — it's also about whether the costs of pursuing early retirement are worth it.