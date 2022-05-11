She also lays out the choices and circumstances that are allowing her and her husband to retire six years early. "My husband and I didn't overextend on our house [payments] — we were able to pay it off by 50," she says. "But I have to acknowledge we didn’t have school debt, and housing costs were not ridiculously inflated [when we bought one]. Also, so much technology that's a necessity today, like your cell phone or internet, were a luxury or not even available. It really isn’t an even playing field for someone in their 20s or 30s today."