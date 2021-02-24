This isn’t to say that you should never buy individual stocks. But in terms of risk, it behooves you to make sure holding individual stocks is part of a larger investment strategy. Generally, that means a couple of things. First, have the majority of your investments in diversified funds that spread risk out. Second, only invest a smaller portion in higher-risk investments, like individual stocks. For example, if you have $10,000 in diversified funds, allocating no more than $200 to buy and sell individual stocks is a way to responsibly take some risk. The majority of investors are invested in fully-diversified funds and leave individual stocks up to professional traders, speculators, and anybody else who has the tolerance for risk and market volatility.