When she dipped her toe back into the dating pool, she met someone she liked, and started to feel attached early on. “I noticed myself falling back into it and being dramatic,” she remembers. “But instead of blowing things up, I stopped myself. I thought: I’ve spent all this time working on this, and I’m hurting myself and other people. Instead of getting upset and unleashing on them, I just took myself out of the situation. This wasn’t serving me. I said, ‘You obviously don’t want what I want, so we’re not going to do this anymore.’ That was the first time I did it that way… That was the pivot point.”