“Time passed and I gradually felt more at peace with myself,” she continues. About two years later, she felt confident enough to begin dating again — and she met someone who became her husband, and later the father of her child. “Now, I have an energy that I never did before,” she says. “I wake up eagerly and start my day instead of laying in bed wondering what the point is… You have to understand, I was a poor immigrant and I was so miserable and self-destructive that my current life seems like a dream. I have a sense of purpose and direction in my married life as a wife and mother that brings me a sense of contentment I never thought possible. Not only am I more trusting, but I'm quieter, gentler, and have confidence in who I am as a person and in who I will continue to grow into. There is something that happens to you when you slow down and start doing things deliberately. Small tasks take on a greater meaning. There is a purpose to the day and a sense of possibility that gives you hope.”