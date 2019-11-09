Being Ghosted Put Me In Therapy

Why the hell would I be drinking gin and tonics at 3pm on a Wednesday with a guy I'd met on Hinge the night before if I actually wanted to be on my own forever?
When Harry started to disappear, it wasn't a clear-cut ghosting. It was more of a haunting, because he was still there in the background for a bit. He kept me on the back burner.
I told my therapist that I was finding life tricky because I was going through a break-up. As I said the words, I felt like a fraud. After all, there hadn't actually been a break-up.
In many relationships, people split up but they can stay friends and be thankful for the part that person played in their life. But ghosting suggests, 'You're so unimportant that I can make you invisible'. It completely dehumanises people.