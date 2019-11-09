Being Ghosted Put Me In Therapy

So it turns out that my reaction was completely proportional. Suzanne, 41, was dating a man for nine months when he ghosted her. "It was a fairytale romance and we had met each others’ parents when he disappeared on me. Five years on, I’m still not over it," she says. "At the time, I repeatedly took myself through every step of the situation and self-blamed, completely stuck on a loop. It was only when I dated someone else for three months and he said, 'Well, he was a bit of a shit to you', that I realised it was true. I’ve not got over it yet, as I still have no closure. I find it very hard to trust again and not to worry obsessively about whether it will happen again. It’s such a weak and unkind thing to do – there’s this huge hanging question mark that will never go away."