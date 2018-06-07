Some also believe that livestream online dating could result in more unwanted images. "The number of guys out there who only send dick pics is already off the charts. This is just going to be a live dick show," says Maria Stafford, 26, comparing it to the online chatroom Chatroulette, which lets users have video conversations with random people worldwide, although the app says measures will be in place to prevent this. Stafford admits "it’s an interesting concept with regards to checking if someone is who they say they are," but that won't be enough to convince her to delete Tinder, Bumble and the like. "Chatting is easier on swipe-based apps and can happen at any time, rather than having to set time aside for a live chat."