Why I’m Prioritizing My Black Queer Friendships Through Therapy

Having access to therapy is a privilege not all of us can afford but being committed to the process of building and sustaining community is something we can all practice. This mindset would require us to think more deeply about the ways we can show up for other people and how other people can show up for us. “The more marginalized you are, the harder it is to find a therapist that connects or at least understands your identity. So, beyond being able to access a therapist, the conversation around friendships is often centered on the person just finding friends and not enough on the person thinking about the kind of friends they want and how they are going to show up for one another. Are you actively doing the work to be the person who extends grace? Because you have to be the kind of friend you want,” Jouelzy adds.