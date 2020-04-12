No job. No man, but that's actually a good thing for Issa. Seriously. She swears the new season of Insecure is all about good vibes and good adulting. Issa (Issa Rae) isn't the only character in Insecure season 4 going through changes; her girls are also going through some things: Molly (Yvonne Orji) is in a serious relationship, Tiffany (Amanda Seales) is about to become a first-time mom, and Kelli (Natasha Rothwell), well, you know she's always up to something. Let's just hope whatever it is doesn't result in her getting tasered — again.
With all these new developments, Insecure is bound to get a little messy, which is why it's a good time to check in with the ladies. After all, it's been nearly two years since fans last saw them together. This season is all about "the fallout that happens when turning 30," Rae said at the Television Critics Association panel earlier this year. These characters are evaluating relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what follows them into the next phase of their lives. The big question in season 4, according to executive producer Prentice Penny is, “Are these relationships in my life for a season or a reason?”
Wine down with the cast of Insecure, both new and returning, and see if you can figure out who will make the cut.