I Used To Save Things For ‘Someday, When I’m Married’ — I Don’t Anymore

I mentally saved so many things "until I get married" because they were things I thought I should share with someone else. For some odd reason, I wasn’t enough on my own to enjoy them. On one hand, typing that out loud makes me feel stupid. But on the other, I’m proud of myself for eventually realising that it was all bullshit. I don’t have to wait for someone else or a certain life status to do anything. If you’ve never been single well past the age you thought you’d be, this mental light-switch moment is hard to understand. For so long I let life glide by as good enough, because "someday" was so societally ingrained in my mind, and it was supposedly just around the corner. Maybe I was a little slow on the uptake, but eventually I got where I needed to go. Where I need to go now is Italy.