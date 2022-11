This Is Why It’s So Scary To Define Our Relationships

As counterintuitive as this may sound, it's extra important for non-monogamous couples to "DTR," [i.e. define the relationship] so they can have a clear understanding of what their setup is going to look like, Dr. Knopp says. For example, you might decide to try an open relationship, with the caveat that you agree to not share details about your other partners with one another. "One of the strengths of non-monogamous relationships is often better communication about your expectations for what the relationship is going to look like," she says. These topics don't always come up naturally in conversation, which is why having these conversations can be so important.