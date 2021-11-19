Can Non-Monogamy Ever Be Ethical?

The idea that non-monogamy is a more enlightened way of living can be off-putting and alienating, and Denkinson says it’s important to recognise that the lifestyle is not a utopian panacea. "It's important not to get too evangelical when people first find a freedom – not to say, ‘This is better, and we're more highly evolved and everyone should do this,'" he explains. "It might be better for you, at this time, which is great. And at another time in your life, this might not be right, or it might not be right for everyone, and that's okay."