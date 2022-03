My Long Engagement Has Been Hard — Here’s How We’ve Made It Work

According to one 2018 US study, which polled 1,000 people, 20% of engagements get called off before the wedding. The longer you're engaged , the more time there is for this to happen — which is perhaps for the best. In 2020 it was guesstimated that 64% of all weddings in the UK would be postponed or cancelled altogether. Separate studies suggest that most marriages which fail do so within the first two years. Arguably, it is better that the relationship fails before you go to the trouble, expense and rigmarole of marriage. Allison Raskin , 33, has been open online about her distrust of long engagements after a bad experience with her own. "Having my fiancé abruptly walk out on me six months into our engagement completely changed my view of engagements," she says, before quipping: "I am willing to get engaged again, but that person will have to marry me the next day."