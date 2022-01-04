"I've been in a situation where I decided not to drink and you get questions. Are you driving? Are you pregnant? Are you on antibiotics? You must have a reason!" she continues. "The reason is: I just don’t want to drink today, and that's fine. But that subtle peer pressure of portraying sobriety or having a night off as abnormal, it can be quite overwhelming and really unpleasant for people. Instead, we should ask ourselves: How can I be a good host to them, or a good friend to them?"