Like many millennial relationships in the UK, ours began with a drink. We met at a student gig (think: £2 beers) and ended the night dancing in a southeast London pub, doing tequila shots from dirty glasses. Almost a decade of red wine, football match pints and mid-lockdown, whisky-fuelled Scrabble games later, my partner and I realised that much of our relationship had revolved around drinking. Not that we thought we had a problem with alcohol per se, but we decided to give the booze a quick break nonetheless. If nothing else, it might help us to figure out who we were together, without it.We both did Dry January in 2021 , with great success. It was a relief to know that we still liked each other without a glass in our hands. For me, Dry Jan felt a bit like a race to the finish line and come 1st February I was more than ready for a large pinot noir. I raised a glass to a Dry Jan well done and quickly sipped back into my old rituals: a quick G&T after work, one too many on a Friday night, a celebratory drink when something went well, a commiseratory one when something didn’t.R felt differently. Spurred on by the muscle tone and clarity he was reclaiming, he kept going, and going, and going. On day 328 of sobriety (at time of writing) he has saved 115,200 calories and lost a stone, as calculated by his Try Dry app. He has also saved £2,110. "I can see the difference in myself so I feel more positive about my body image," he tells me over a glass of alcohol-free mulled wine one December evening. "Mentally, I feel sharper and more focused."I am incredibly proud of him, not to mention impressed, considering the amount we both enjoyed a drink before. "Not drinking for a year has felt like a really big achievement personally," he says. "I never felt like I had an issue with alcohol but I also was not very good at just having one."