Lactic Acid Training: Everything You Need To Know

There's one caveat with lactic acid training that you should consider: it can be rough on your body, and you have to "embrace the suck," Lauder-Dykes says. "It feeds into most people's mental ideal of training, where the more it burns, the more pain I feel in the moment, the more I'm getting from the workout," he says. It's a double-edged sword, though, because eventually you might burn out. "Some people enjoy the pain and want to continue doing it, but there comes a point in any training phase where... you can’t maintain that level of intensity," he says. The tough work also means you have to truly spend time recovering from your workouts, he says. That might require working with a trainer who can draft a specific plan for you incorporating rest days.