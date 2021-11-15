The Great Accelerator: Why Are We Feeling So Much Pressure To Make Big Life Decisions?

When your life is turned inside out you see what it really consists of, even the bits you'd forgotten about. The point – like the frantic searching of an inside-out handbag – is that you don’t want to spend so much time looking for one thing that you think you need that you completely fail to see another, entirely different thing. Sometimes, it is only by completely disturbing everything that you are able to see clearly. Change is terrifying. Change is uncertain. Changing your life is often also a logistical nightmare but who wants to find the keys to a home they’re not sure they want to live in when they really want to be somewhere else?