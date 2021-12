Stop Seeing Your Breakup As A ‘Failure’

If you can get past the fact that the company’s CEO has reportedly invested millions in AI defence tech , Spotify Wrapped always tells us something about the contemporary moment. This time around, it’s that 2021 was the year that people couldn’t stop listening to songs about heartbreak. Or is it that artists kept making songs about heartbreak? Because, though it feels like nobody has ever been through what you’re going through, it is, besides death and paying your tax bill, one of the few universal experiences we all share. Buddha may have tried to tell us that suffering is optional but still we wallow in it. We find it difficult to free ourselves from it.