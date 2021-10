One younger participant in the study reflected that since parental loss was unusual in her peer group, her friends were unable to provide the support that she needed. This was certainly the case for Jenny. "My friends found that they didn't know how to support me as the only way of contact was through a phone and I didn't want to speak much," she says. "Being stuck in the house with all the memories of Mum gave us too much time to think about what had happened and no escape. We were locked in isolation at the time we needed other people the most."Having a place to talk comfortably is "absolutely crucial" to processing a bereavement, says Millington-Sanders. Twenty-four-year-old Amber Jeffrey, founder of The Grief Gang podcast, lost her mum when she was just 19 and has since forged a safe space online to talk about the 'taboos' of grief, death and loss more openly and with people her own age. "Plummeting myself into my community has helped," she said on the Grief Out Loud podcast in December. She also reflects on the lack of knowledge within her friend group about what to do at the time of her mum's death. "My friends at the time were fantastic in the beginning, and they supported me [...] but we were so young." Since then, Jeffrey has spoken to her friends as adults. "We were a bunch of teenage girls, none of us had ever been touched by grief. We were headless chickens – we didn’t have the language of how to talk to a grieving friend." Now, Jeffrey's community is helping to write a new lexicon of grief for people in their 20s. It's a normalised language, filled with honesty and emotion. "Grief gives zero fucks for your schedule," reads a recent post on Instagram. "Tell the world their name," reads the next.