As well as having the right resources in place, the services must do what people need them to do. Millington-Sanders explains: "We know that often, people don’t reach out. Services were ramped up during the pandemic but there were fewer calls in the beginning. Now, we are starting to have this different dialogue about what’s actually needed. There are some assumptions that we know what [the services] should look like."



She continues: "I might be biased but I think it's probably one of the most under-represented areas of the NHS. And I think the pandemic has heightened that need. This is a real issue, now we've got all these people who are going to be affected with known health outcomes at the end, with real societal impact."



The independent commission that Millington-Sanders is working with is calling out for individual stories of grief so as to build a patchwork of the national narrative, with all its different and interweaving threads. From this, it is hoped that a new understanding of what support is actually required will begin to emerge. "It's got to be done, and it's got to be done right. The only way is through listening to people," she says. "Bereavement is unique to each individual. It’s really important that we don’t have assumptions, or a one size and one service fits all."