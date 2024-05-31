Why I’m Done Celebrating The Accomplishments Of Couples

What is my wedding? What is my bridal shower? Can I send out formal invitations complete with a registry when I move into my new apartment? Can I expect people to fly in for that? It might sound preposterous, but to me it’s no more ridiculous than asking people to spend at least $1k to fly and stay somewhere to celebrate something that statistically has a 50/50 shot. People might not want to hear that, but I can’t even count the things I’ve heard in the last 11 years that I didn’t want to hear, either. My life is no less deserving of celebration than someone else’s. And until society comes around to my way of thinking — and my reasons for celebrating — I think I’m done.