Your 2024 Career Horoscope Is Here & The Ladder Is Yours To Climb

Leo Season is one of the prime periods for allowing yourself to selfishly narrow-in on your career goals, so if there were to be a time when you shut out the outside world and let your tunnel vision take over, it’d be when the Sun is in Leo, as well as when Mars, your second planetary ruler, is in Leo starting November 3. The one caveat is that on December 6, Mars will begin its retrograde in Leo, which could lead to you second-guessing yourself and your career path, or perhaps even realising that while you’ve done an excellent job of reparenting yourself and letting go of procrastination, you haven’t been tending to your inner child’s needs. By the end of the year, you’ll be focused on making sure the work you’re doing genuinely feels like play.