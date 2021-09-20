Letting Go Of Scepticism About Spirituality Can Help Your Mental Health

Lisa identifies the other components that emerge from this place of mindfulness as the bonding network ("Just as the bonding network was up online when we were children in our parents' arms, the bonding network again comes up online, and we know that there's a spirit, a nature, a consciousness in life that is holding and buoyant"); the parietal network ("The parietal, which puts in and out hard boundaries, allows us to see that we are magnificently diverse, we're all different everything and still there's a deep common seat of human experience"); and shifting from using our dorsal attention network (the goal-directed, top-down processing part of the brain) to the ventral attention network (the network involved in involuntary actions and bottom-up processing). Lisa gives the example of being focused on one goal, like getting through a door. "Using the dorsal network, [you think] I've got to get out the red door, the whole team has got to go out the red door, but the red door is blocked." Then you realise that the yellow door is wide open. You may not have thought of it before but it’s actually a better plan. "From top-down to bottom-up attention, we gain a sense of being guided. There's more information and the answer pops."