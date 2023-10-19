Intense, Dark, & Broody: Scorpio Season Is Here

Scorpio season is giving introspection, and we may feel compelled to delve deep into our past, our memories, and our emotions. "This can be a daunting task, as confronting one's deepest feelings can be intimidating," Naskova says. "However, Scorpio's season is the season of transformation, and you should welcome this journey of self-discovery. Additionally, this is an ideal time to work through your old wounds and traumas and discover your true selves." You know that Taylor Swift line about how the old Taylor can't come to the phone anymore? Yeah, that's the vibe. As we release the old parts of ourselves, Naskova says we will emerge as newer, better versions — that is, if we put in the work.