Your Horoscope This Week: July 13 To 19

Leo, are you ready to let go of the pressure to have it all figured out? Saturn begins its retrograde in Aries on July 13th, activating your sector of belief, expansion, and higher learning. This is your moment to get radically honest with yourself about what you believe, why you believe it, and how those beliefs are shaping your life. With Neptune already retrograde here and Chiron joining later this month, you’re on a deep quest for truth — and not just the intellectual kind. This retrograde invites you to reassess your spiritual, philosophical, or educational commitments. Maybe it’s time to step back from something that once inspired you, or finally return to a path you thought you left behind. Trust your own evolution.