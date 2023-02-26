Asteroids Are The Spice Your Horoscope Needs

In Greek mythology, Hygeia is the goddess of physical health. Over time, she became charged with duties of mental health matters as well. Her symbol of a single snake that surrounds a chalice is similar to the image found on ambulances and is linked to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Along with Hygeia, her father, Asclepius, and sister, Panacea, are connected to the original belief in the Hippocratic Oath. Hygeia (whose name became the word “hygiene” that means cleanliness) represents the basic ways that we preserve our bodies and space everyday — whether it be through washing our hands, clothes, or methods we take to ensure that illness doesn’t spread. Hygeia knows and embodies the belief that “cleanliness is next to godliness.”