How To Harness Black Moon Lilith To Unleash Your Innate Power

In astrology, there's multiple mentions of Lilith. There's the asteroid Lilith, Black Moon Lilith, and Dark Moon Lilith. The asteroid represents a point of change as it is found between Mars and Jupiter in the cosmos. Black Moon Lilith is the point of the Moon (the lunar apogee) that’s farthest away from Earth. It’s not a physical place — rather a point that denotes our carnal desires and need for empowerment. Dark Moon Lilith, which is found on Waldemath's Moon or Sepharial’s Moon (aka the 'Ghost Moon'), symbolises mysterious forces of nature. It’s important to understand the different types of Lilith and their energies — even though here we’re focusing on Black Moon Lilith.