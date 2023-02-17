How To Harness Black Moon Lilith To Unleash Your Innate Power

Think of Black Moon Lilith as a divine energy that allows us to harness our innate power. BML doesn’t hold us back. It pushes us forward. Meaning it urges everyone to demand more and expect the best. Lilith believes that no one should have to settle — especially at the hands of the patriarchy. Black Moon Lilith wants us to fight back by leaning into our shadow side and not compromising in any aspect of life — especially in our sex lives.