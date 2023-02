Asteroids Are The Spice Your Horoscope Needs

According to NASA, Ceres is the largest asteroid and is now considered to be a dwarf planet . In Roman mythology, Ceres (the Greek counterpart is Demeter) is the reason we have seasons, as she is the loving mother of Prosperina (AKA Persephone in Greek mythology). Hades (also known as Pluto, the ruler of the underworld) kidnapped Persephone and left Ceres wanting answers to her whereabouts. When Jupiter refused to help Ceres locate Persephone, the goddess of agriculture stopped the harvest and seasons in protest, leaving him with no choice but to assist in locating her daughter. A deal was made that Persephone would spend the spring and summer on earth with Ceres and the fall and winter in the underworld with Hades. Therefore, she represents fertility, the changing seasons, motherly love, and agriculture — as well as the depths we will go to for our children and those we care for.