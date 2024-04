I’m A Big Fan Of Situationships – You Could Be, Too

But we need to debunk the idea that situationships will always end in tears. They’re usually spoken about like this: People date without a label on it, but secretly one person is waiting at their own expense for the other to have an epiphany that they want an official relationship together. Then it ends badly because this doesn’t happen. While these experiences are valid (I’ve been there) and can force a self-love learning curve, I also think women have far more agency and are capable of enjoying situationships for what they are. Beth Ashley, author of upcoming book Sluts: The truth about slutshaming and what we can do to fight it, agrees: “Generally, when we see women in situationships, we consider them trapped and make a lot of sexist assumptions that they aren’t there by choice. We never consider that a woman might be right where she wants to be, having a sexual and flirtatious connection with someone without the pressure of commitment looming over her.”