Here’s How To Get Promoted — According To 7 Managers

While there’s no one-size-fits-all formula for how to grow professionally, there are certainly many ways to make sure you’re able to make an impact in your position and be recognised for your growth potential: from doing your research so that you're prepared for your annual review, to voicing your career aspirations to your manager, to doing some due diligence to find out what others in your position and industry are making — there are plenty of ways you can position yourself for not just a pay increase but an increase in responsibilities (if that's what you're after!).